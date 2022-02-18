St. Charles business owner’s good deed caught on camera

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — After the ice and snow stopped falling, it was time to clean up and clear out a path. It’s a task some people dread, but a St. Charles restaurant owner took it upon himself to salt the sidewalk for every business along North Main Street.

A video captured Tony Bethmann’s good deed. He’s the owner of Tony’s on Main, which is also located on North Main Street.

Gregory Upchurch, the owner of the nearby Grand Opera House Banquet, said he noticed someone coming down the street with a snowblower and thought it was a city worker.

“Then, I realize that’s not the city because you see a guy with chef’s pants on, and there’s only one guy around here that wears the chefs around — and that’s Tony,” said Upchurch.

“I just gave him a couple of fist bumps and patted him on the shoulder,” Upchurch added. “Way to go Tony.”

Bethmann said he and another man worked for a total of about 8-10 hours to clear about three blocks of sidewalks.

“I mean this isn’t really complicated stuff,” Bethmann said. “We just moved some snow off the sidewalk, and we made sure all the sidewalk was clean from the building to the curb. Properly salted and everything because the last we want is our customers coming down to North Main and not feeling comfortable.”

He said it was well worth it.

“We have a lot of seasoned citizens that come to Tony’s on Main and come to North Main and visit our community down here,” Bethmann said. “These neighbors we have down here, they support us. They do things for us that we don’t see, and we do things for them that they don’t see. And everybody brings in their own skillset to the table, and that’s what’s made North Main so great.”

Upchurch shared the same sentiment.

“The people down here care so much about their businesses and they have pride for everything that’s around here,” Upchurch said. “It just overwhelmed me that he was out there, he didn’t have to do that.”