ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A woman serving as a caretaker for multiple senior citizens in St. Charles faces a criminal charge for elder abuse.

Prosecutors have charged Angela Richardson with one count of abuse of an elderly, disabled or vulnerable person. The alleged abuse dates back to November 2021.

Investigators say Richardson had worked as a supported living supervisor with Willow Ways Inc. for at least three people. According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, she advised a new direct support professional to not be polite to the patients because “they required more direct commands to get them to do what they were supposed to do.”

At an unknown date, the new professional witnessed Richardson strike a resident in the hand with a stapler while she tried to get him to sit down, per court documents. On Nov. 28, 2021, the same witness recorded audio of an incident in which Richardson’s voice and more than a dozen slaps were heard.

The witness told investigators that Richardson exhibited similar behavior on patients more than one occasion. Richardson is set to appear in court over the charges on Oct. 24.