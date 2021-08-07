St. Charles celebrates Missouri bicentennial

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – In honor of Missouri’s bicentennial, set for Aug. 10, St. Charles hosted a day-long event Saturday focused on the history of the state and city.

The Missouri bicentennial bash and commemoration is a way to celebrate the state ahead of the major milestone. Especially important was the connection to the Lewis and Clark Expedition that originally started in the area.

A variety of historical events and people are on display. This included re-enactors, demonstrations, entertainment, and more.

All participated in the event to educate the next generation about Missouri’s history.

“We have a lot of children and it’s important to educate the children,” St. Louis Morning Society Re-enacter, Sherri Morrow said.

For more events, check out The State Historical Society of Missouri website.