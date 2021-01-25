Bird’s nest sparks St. Charles chimney fire

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A bird’s nest in the chimney of a St. Charles caused a house fire over the weekend, resulting in thousands of dollars worth of damage.

Fire crews were called to the blaze of the St. Charles City homeowner after she reported seeing smoke coming from her attic.

Once the flames were extinguished, investigators determined that a bird’s nest located in the flue chase had caught fire and extended into the attic space.

“Each year several homes in the City of Saint Charles are severely damaged due to birds or squirrels building nest near or in chimney flues,” said St. Charles City Fire Chief George Sheetst.

The fire resulted in a combined $80,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, according to the fire investigators.

The St. Charles City Fire Department recommends that you have your fireplace or wood stove flue checked for damage or obstructions each year.

No injuries were reported.