ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The days leading up to this Christmas have been unlike any other. The holiday spirit in historic St. Charles continues with the unseasonably mild temperatures.

Families from all over took advantage of the nice afternoon to listen to festive music, grab something to eat, or go shopping as a part of “Christmas Traditions.”

Main Street was closed off to traffic. the lone exception was a pair of horse-drawn carriages that paraded back and forth across the cobblestones.

Santa Claus himself led Christmas carols with other holiday stars before heading up to the north pole for the big day ahead. The 49th edition of the spectacular event started on Thanksgiving and wrapped up on Sunday.