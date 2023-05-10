ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles Parks and Recreation Department is closing the McNair Aquatic Facility, effective immediately.

In a statement, the department said the water park had “major functionality and infrastructure issues,” the latest of which was a “substantial leak” beneath the pool shell. That leak is capable of draining the entire 165,000-gallon pool in days unless the pool is continuously filled.

The parks and rec department is soliciting ideas for the 2.5-acre area on its Facebook page. The next phase for the park will be announced later this year.