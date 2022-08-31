ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding two missing teenagers.

Mary-Beth Leigh Rhodes, 13, and Dylinn Grace Mertens, 13, were last seen around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Portage Des Sioux area.

Police say Mary was last seen wearing black pants with holes and a maroon hoodie. Dylinn was last seen wearing black shorts, grey hoodie, and a tan backpack. It is believed Dylinn cut her hair after leaving. It’s unknown where the two might have headed.

If you have any information, contact St. Charles County police at 636-949-7900 (ext. 2674) or your nearest law enforcement agency.