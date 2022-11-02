ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Many police agencies in St. Charles County conducted dozens of sex offender checks Monday evening on Halloween, reporting more than 25 violations.

A statute states any person registered as a sexual offender in the county under sections RSMO 589.426 to 589.425 must adhere to some conditions on Halloween. That includes leaving porch lights off and hanging a sign reading no candy.

Officers conducted the compliance checks from 5-10:30 p.m. Monday. Agencies that participated include the St. Charles County Police Department, St. Charles Police Department, St. Charles County Sheriff’s Department, Lake Saint Louis Police Department, O’Fallon Missouri Police Department, Cottleville Police Department and Missouri Department of Corrections.

Investigators are working on submitting evidence to the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.