ST CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Police Department is asking for the public’s help with finding an “endangered” missing woman.

Police say Annette Sarandos, 59, was last seen around 1 a.m. Wednesday around the Shirley Ridge Drive area.

St. Charles County Police say Annette is possibly disoriented, barefoot and may be wearing a purple jacket.

She is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, contact St. Charles County Police at 636-949-3000 or your nearest law enforcement agency.