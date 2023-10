ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – With the cold weather arriving, it’s time to get a flu shot.

The St. Charles County Health Department is hosting a free drive-thru vaccination clinic Friday. It’s from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at St. Charles Community College.

Standard doses are available for everyone six months of age or older. Seniors 65 and older can get a higher-dose vaccination.