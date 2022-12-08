ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County Ambulance District responded to approximately 50,000 calls for service this year, a number that has grown by nearly 50 percent over the last decade and continues to climb.

The main reasons for the upward trend are the growing number of homes and businesses and the fact that people are living longer.

This week, the district started using a new arrangement of emergency resources that should speed up response times in one of the busiest parts of the county. There are now new stations for advanced life support ambulances at 1755 Woodstone Dr. in St. Peters and 3801 Towers Rd. in Harvester.

Before, a single ambulance ran from a station on Old Highway 94 to serve the large area. The move brings St. Charles County Ambulance District’s (SCCAD) total number of stations staffed around the clock to 17.

“When performing our community needs analysis, this area was and continues to be a high priority,” said Chief Kelly Cope for St. Charles County Ambulance District.

The total project cost for the two facilities was approximately $5.85 million.

The new stations were included in SCCAD’s 10-Year Capital Improvement Plan (CIP), which was published in 2018. The facilities were paid for by general obligation bonds, which voters approved in August of that year. The CIP also included the district’s unified headquarters facility, which opened in 2021, the replacement of ambulances and other life-saving equipment, and several new EMS stations.