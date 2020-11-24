St. Charles County asks residents to put others first and follow COVID mitigation protocols

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County Missouri government is asking all residents to think about their neighbors, family, friends, and children as the pandemic continues.
In a Facebook post they wrote about some thoughts people may have had to explain why they aren’t following COVID mitigation protocols, but ultimately they want their residents to think of others first.
“Extraordinary times. Extraordinary people,” St. Charles County Missouri government said.
