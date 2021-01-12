St. Charles County bars and restaurants can now stay open past 11 p.m.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Bars and restaurants in St. Charles County can now stay open past 11 p.m. after the emergency health order enacting a curfew lapsed.

The county issued the public health emergency on Nov. 24, 2020.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann said this was done out of concern for nights like the night before Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, which are popular bar nights.

Since issuing that order, Ehlmann said the situation in St. Charles County has improved.

During December, the rate of deaths declined significantly and is now much lower than St. Louis County. The rate of positive cases decreased and is roughly equal to that of St. Louis County.

Ehlmann said from December up until now, they have not had a spike in COVID cases in St. Charles County. As a result of all of that, the 11 p.m. curfew was lifted.

In a letter to bars and restaurants in the county, Ehlmann said this bit of good news does not mean the crisis is over. Everyone needs to still be doing everything they can to keep their patrons and employees safe.