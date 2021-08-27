St. Charles County Catholic schools now requiring masks inside

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Three St. Charles County Catholic schools will now require students and staff to wear masks. This is after a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases and quarantines in the first weeks of the school year.

The changes come to Immaculate Conception Dardenne, Saints Joachim & Ann Catholic School, and St. Joseph Catholic School in Cottleville.

An archdiocese spokesman told the Post-Dispatch the move will “insure that they can continue to offer the safest possible environment but also provide in-school learning.”