ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo — St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann hopes the county will use some federal relief dollars to place school resource officers, also known as SROs, in elementary schools within the area.

A bill to approve the spending had its first reading during Monday’s council meeting.

“I think it’s a good investment of federal money that, we have to spend within the next year. I think this is a good place to spend it,” said Ehlmann.

The county executive said while SROs are common in middle and high schools, there are several elementary schools in parts of the area without one.

“We called the schools, and everyone we talked to was excited about it,” said Ehlmann.

He said the recent school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas is one reason he supports the measure.

The funding would only be available for one year. Ehlmann believes the county would find funding to make the additions permanent if feedback warrants that.

The bill was introduced on Monday. No vote was taken at the time.