ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The St. Charles County Council pushed back voting on the Tall Tree subdivision proposal on Monday. Hundreds of residents showed up at the St. Charles Family Arena to push back against the proposal.

“This high-density housing is just going to ruin Fox Haven and several other subdivision’s home values,” said Tom Regan.

The current Tall Tree proposal calls for 452 homes on 298 acres of land. Hundreds of residents let their elected officials know the current proposal is something they don’t want.

“It’s going to overcrowd the roads, overcrowd the schools, eventually raise the taxes,” Regan said. “It will lower the property values. Houses that close together. It will set a precedence for down Highway D.”

Council members let their constituents know their voices were being heard during Monday’s meeting, when the council was originally scheduled to vote on the subdivision.

“We feel it was a very successful meeting. Essentially, the county council has heard a lot of constituents, the overwhelming constituents in a packed house tonight, and right now they are tabling their decision to move forward with the development as proposed,” said Shawn Mann.

He’s part of a resident organization called Citizens for Smart Development in St. Charles County. Mann said the group hopes to build a bridge between the developer and his neighbors.

“No one is against development. It just has to be the right development,” Mann said. “As I mentioned earlier tonight, this whole development area or parcels touch all three-acre home sites everywhere. So that’s what we would expect this developer to come forward with.”

The council can leave the proposal on the table for 15 meetings without taking action. There is not a set date yet for when they will vote.