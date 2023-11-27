ST. CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles County Council is voicing its opinion on the idea of Latin American immigrants being resettled in the area. A resolution opposing any plans goes up for a vote tonight. It states that the St. Charles County Council is “Strongly opposed to the importation of illegal immigrants into the region based on current federal and state statutes that make their unlawful entry into the United States a criminal offense.”

The resolution points out statements from Mayor Tishaura Jones about possibly working with Chicago and the International Institute to welcome immigrants and refugees to the St. Louis area.

Last week, the Hispanic Bar Association of St. Louis strongly condemned St. Charles County’s proposed resolution. The HBA criticizes the resolution, fearing it could fuel xenophobia and racism.

St. Louis is considering resettling Latin-American migrants from Chicago. The Latino Outreach Program, launched by the International Institute of St. Louis and Arch Grants, offers incentives such as free housing and job training. St. Louis aims to reverse population decline and strengthen its workforce.