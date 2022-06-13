ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The St. Charles County Council voted on Monday to approve spending $10 million of federal relief money and $10 million from the county’s transportation tax to repair streets.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann believes using federal dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act, also known as ARPA, is a good use of federal relief dollars.

“We’re not just going to fix the potholes,” said Ehlmann. “We’re going to fix all those cracked slabs on our streets. All those gutters and curbs that are broken down and need to be repaired.”

The bill approved by the council Monday also allows cities within the county to request matching funds for street repairs in their communities.

Ehlmann believes spending the money now to fix potholes and other problems could save money in the long run.

“If you don’t keep up with that problem and you let it slide for a few years, then you get a very serious problem,” said Ehlmann. Then you have even higher costs when you totally have to replace the roads,” said Ehlmann. “It’s better to just fix the pothole.”