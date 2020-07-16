St. Charles County Department of Corrections quarantines 29 employees after COVID-19 exposure

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Another hot spot of COVID-19 cases has developed in St. Charles County; this latest outbreak has occurred in the county jail.

The St. Charles County Department of Corrections reports that 14 of their employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and 29 of them are now under quarantine. Contact tracing revealed the others that had been exposed to the virus.

Most of the employees who tested positive were corrections officers, as well as a few service employees.

The areas where the employees were located is currently undergoing a deep cleaning. All inmates and employees are wearing masks at the facility.

Corrections officials first noticed one or two employees with mild symptoms about two weeks ago. Nearly 180 people work in the St. Charles County Corrections Department. With 29 of them in quarantine, it has put a burden on day-to-day operations. But County Corrections Director Dan Keen said the staff is stepping up and doing the extra work to take care of the inmates.

“We have some great staff upstairs that are going above and beyond the call of duty. They’re working overtime; they’re making things happen,” he said. “There are things that we need to every day in this facility and if it calls for me to go upstairs and do pat-down searches or strip searches, I’m going to go up there and do that and help out the team.”

At present, no inmates have COVID-19 symptoms.

No inmate visitors have been allowed in the jail since March, except for attorneys.

Keen said since those who have coronavirus have mild symptoms, he expects them to make a full recovery and be back to work soon.