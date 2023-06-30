ST. CHARLES — After more than 30 years in public office, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann says this will be his last term.

According to our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Ehlmann will not seek re-election in 2026. He’s currently in his fifth term as St. Charles County Executive and will be 77-years-old at the end of it.

Before his tenure as county executive, Ehlmann served in both the Missouri house and senate, and was a circuit judge.

Saint Charles County has added more than 65,000 new residents in Ehlmann’s time as county executive, and has one of the top per capita incomes in the state.