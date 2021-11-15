St. Charles County fully launching body cameras for officers by December

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Three law enforcement agencies in St. Charles County will all be using body cameras by December 2021.

The St. Charles County Sheriff, St. Charles County Police, and St. Charles County Corrections Department will be taking steps to enhance transparency accountability and officer safety with the fully implemented launch of the cameras.

St. Charles County released a YouTube video showing how the camera works. The camera will create a real-time public record of the law enforcement agency’s interactions.

The video says officers will be required to activate cameras when engaging with others. The cameras will include intelligent sensors that automatically activate the cameras in high-stress situations.

The cameras were approved by the county council in early 2021. It is estimated to cost $3.5 million over five years. The money will be used for the cost of 277 cameras, 135 in-vehicle cameras, routers, modified uniforms for the cameras, cloud storage, and training.