St. Charles County issues stay-at-home order starting Tuesday

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A stay-at-home order for St. Charles County will start tomorrow to help fight the spread of coronavirus.

“Businesses know that for the long-term good, we need to ‘flatten the curve’ and they will determine on their own that they need to close – either because people don’t see them as essential, or for the protection of their employees and customers,” writes St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlman.

The restriction includes all incorporated and unincorporated areas of St. Charles County.

“The county has three positive cases just today that are community-acquired, meaning they are not related to travel,” Ehlman says in a statement.

The release from st. Charles County did not say when the order expires.

For information and questions about COVID-19 please visit sccmo.org/COVID, or call the St. Charles County Department of Public Health Information Hotline at 636-949-1899, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.