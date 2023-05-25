ST. LOUIS – Earlier this month, a federal grand jury indicted a St. Charles County man for allegedly selling firearms without a license.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Harry Trueblood, 68, appeared in federal court on May 12 and pleaded not guilty to being an unlicensed dealer. He’d been indicted two days prior.

According to court documents, Trueblood sold unlicensed firearms from Jan. 1, 2021, to May 10, 2023.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives noted that 15 guns originally purchased from Trueblood had been recovered in criminal investigations. Trueblood bought and sold at least 70 firearms between January 2021 and March 2022.

ATF agents observed Trueblood selling firearms at gun shows, where background checks are not required for sales from private sellers. Prosecutors claim Trueblood sold a firearm to a convicted felon at one gun show. The felon, who was working with the ATF, had informed Trueblood he’d been to prison prior to the sale.

Trueblood allegedly told that individual he’d been contacted by police in the past about two guns used in crimes. Trueblood was also selling armor-piercing ammunition at the event.

Prosecutors claim Trueblood continued to sell firearms at gun shows even after receiving a cease-and-desist letter from the ATF.

If convicted, Trueblood faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.