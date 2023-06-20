ST. LOUIS – A St. Charles County man appeared in federal court earlier this month to deny allegations that he coerced minors into sending him nude pictures.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Tristin Davis, 26, was indicted on May 24 on three counts of coercion and enticement of a minor and three counts of receiving child pornography.

Davis pleaded not guilty to those charges on June 8, and has been ordered to remain in jail until trial.

According to the indictment, Davis contacted minors in New York, Tennessee, and Connecticut, and convinced them to take and share nude photos.

In addition to the federal charges, Davis has pending charges of statutory sodomy in both Lincoln and St. Charles counties, for alleged sexual abuse of four minors.