ST. LOUIS – A St. Charles County man appeared in federal court Wednesday and admitted hiding a camera in a bathroom to obtain images and videos of girls.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Dennis Naumann, 55, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted production of child pornography and receiving child pornography.

Naumann told the court he uploaded at least 50 videos of child sex abuse material to a Dropbox account. He also confessed to possessing videos and still images of underage girls, which he’d produced by using a hidden camera.

A public statement from prosecutors did not say where the crimes occurred, nor did it identify a connection between Naumann and the victims.

During his guilty plea, Naumann also admitted to sharing the images and videos he produced with two other people.

A sentencing date was not disclosed. Naumann faces a mandatory minimum of 15 years in federal prison on the attempted production charge, and a minimum of five years for the receipt charge.