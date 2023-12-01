ST. LOUIS – A man from St. Charles County, Harry Trueblood, 69, has admitted to selling firearms without a license, with approximately 30 of these guns being recovered at or after crimes. Trueblood pleaded guilty at U.S. District Court on November 30 to the charge of being an unlicensed firearms’ dealer.

Trueblood confessed to selling guns to multiple customers who purchased firearms from him at at least 15 gun shows between January 2021 and May 2023, despite having never been licensed to deal in firearms. He continued this activity even after being warned that he was committing a crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) initiated an investigation into Trueblood after multiple guns recovered in unrelated crimes were traced back to him as the original purchaser.

Trueblood sold AR-15-type pistols and handguns to undercover ATF agents. On February 1, 2023, the ATF issued a cease-and-desist letter, ordering him to stop dealing firearms without a license. However, Trueblood persisted in selling guns.

Agents discovered at least 250 bills of sale reflecting firearm sales, and they have traced at least 30 guns recovered in connection with crimes back to Trueblood. Trueblood is scheduled to be sentenced on March 4, 2024.