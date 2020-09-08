St. Charles County man indicted for using social media for child sex trafficking and prostitution

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A St. Charles County man was indicted for child sex trafficking by a federal grand jury Friday. If convicted, Thomas Bowles, 44, now faces a prison term of 10-years to life. He may also face a fine of up to $250,000.

The US Department of Justice says that he used an account on the social media app Kik between January 2016 and August 2020 to to recruit, transport, and solicit two girls under the age of 18. He also coerced two minors to have sex and engage in prostitution.

“In this case, that’s how the defendant met his victims, underscoring just how careful we all need to be when engaging with strangers online,” writes Special Agent in Charge Richard Quinn of the FBI St. Louis Division.

Law enforcement is asking for help identifying other victims. Please contact the St. Louis County Special Investigations Unit at 314-615-8618 with any information.