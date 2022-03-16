DARDENNE, Mo. — A Dardenne Prairie resident proposed new ideas to protect residents after recent gas line breaks in St. Charles County.

At Wednesday’s Dardenne Prairie Board of Alderman meeting, a resident channeled community concern into action, proposing changes to city rules.

“I believe that public officials should help us to define the full scope of the risk to the public and take a visible leadership role in response,” said Dardenne Prairie resident Scott Baucum.

This comes after a home in O’Fallon exploded after a natural gas line was hit by contractors back on March 1.

A few days later March 5, a sub-contractor hit a 4-inch gas line off Shetland drive in Dardenne Prairie while trying to put in fiber cable.

No one was hurt, but it impacted the whole neighborhood — including the Baucum family.

“The fire department and a Spire official came rushing to the door saying we had to get out of the house immediately,” said Baucum, “My wife left, left our pets in, and stood out in the street while the spire official went to test for gas leaks in our basement.”

Baucum said he couldn’t just sit back and do nothing. That’s why he made some suggestions for contractor accountability.

“It makes me feel helpless,” said Baucum. “We want to make sure that our permitting processes here are in place, that they are disciplined, that permits are issued, permits are displayed, that people are identified and carry identification.”

Two other ideas include a $10 million bond and making compensation for any damage or injury mandatory.

A neighbor of the home that exploded didn’t directly respond to these proposals but said his house was severely damaged in the blast.

He was clearly visible in his plea to the board.

“My daughter and my mother-in-law evacuated the house two minutes before it blew up. Our neighbor walked across the street four minutes before it happened,” said AnnaBrook resident Ken Stout. “If something isn’t done, it’s going to be people that’s going to die. And how much profit does that make?”

Baucum believes his appeal will be the first step to making sure residents are protected.

“I believe there are corners being cut. I believe that there are people going to work here that haven’t been properly backgrounded, and I would just like some assurances that those things are being taken care of,” said Baucum.

Baucum plans to present his ideas to the O’Fallon city council and intends to ask the attorney general to investigate.