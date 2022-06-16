ST. LOUIS – A St. Charles County man will spend the next seven years in federal prison after an undercover meth bust two years ago.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Adam Lee Jones, 41, for selling methamphetamine. Jones pleaded guilty in January to a felony charge of possession with the intent to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine.

Between May and July 2020, members of the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration conducted five undercover purchases of methamphetamine from Jones. Authorities later found one ounce of methamphetamine in Jones’ car during a traffic stop on July 15, 2020.



The St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case.