St. Charles County man wins $60,000 ‘Show Me Cash’ jackpot

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A St. Charles County man hit the jackpot after playing the Missouri Lottery for years. He just claimed the $60,000 Show Me Cash jackpot from the October 4th drawing.

The man uses Quick Pick to choose his numbers. The Missouri Lottery says that he was watching the morning news when he realized that he matched all five numbers.

The winning ticket was sold at the Country Club Car Wash on Mid Rivers Mall Drive in St. Peters. The car wash will get a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The drawing for the Show Me Cash Game is daily at around 9:00 pm. Tonight’s jackpot is $75,000. The chances of winning it are around one in 575,757.