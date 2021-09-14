St. Charles County man wins $64,000 in Show Me Cash jackpot

ST. CHARLES, Mo – A $64,000 Show Me Cash jackpot has been claimed by a St. Charles County resident who has been playing the same numbers for years.

On Sept. 2 the winner claimed his jackpot prize, he says he has been using the numbers – 3, 5, 12, 18, and, 21- for a long time without much reasoning.

“They were random,” he explained. “I grabbed a [playslip] one year, chose some numbers and I’ve been playing them since.”

The winning ticket was bought at On The Run, 2311 Upper Bottom Road in St. Charles. This is the 38th winning jackpot ticket in 2021.