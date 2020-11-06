St. Charles County marina files federal lawsuit nearly month after fire

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Woodland Marina filed a federal lawsuit Thursday asking a judge to rule that they are not responsible for the boats destroyed or damaged in a October 7, 2020 fire.

More than 100 boats went up in flames that afternoon. The blaze continued for more than 24 hours. The fire also destroyed two other buildings and damaged at least one other.

The Marina said they shouldn’t be liable to pay damages to any of the boat owners because “prior to October 7, 2020, each of the Defendants entered into a Boat/Trailer Space

Rental Agreement with the Marina for rack storage of their vessel.”

The fire occurred when Defendant Hoangfong Pham’s “vessel’s bilge pump float switch was

being replaced by an employee of the Marina inside the rack storage building when a fire

originated from the area of the vessel and spread to the surrounding structure and contents of the rack storage building. Because the October 7, 2020, fire originated from Defendant Pham’s vessel while Marina’s employee was working on the vessel, Marina has reason and a good faith basis to believe that it will face allegations of liability from the remaining Defendants as well.”

Due to the boat owners’ rental agreement with the Marina, the Marina believes they don’t need to pay damages to those whose boats were destroyed. The lawsuit says maritime law causes the Marina to be released from any liability.

Click here to read the whole lawsuit.