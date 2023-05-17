ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A St. Charles County mother is facing felony charges in the death of her 2-year-old child earlier this week.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Deja Slaughter, 30, with one count of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of abuse or neglect of a child in connection with the toddler’s death.

According to court documents obtained by FOX 2, police first learned of the situation Monday afternoon, responding to a report of a deceased child in the 7300 Fox Chase Drive. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old child unresponsive in a bedroom. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police learned the child had several medical issues and required a feeding tube. Slaughter told police she could not find a piece of the feeding tube system on Saturday and was unable to feed her child. According to court documents, Slaughter told police the baby became “fussy” and admitted to striking the baby with her hand and a shoe.

Per court documents, the child suffered several bruises to the face. Slaughter reportedly called 911 before Monday and stated her 3-year-old daughter had hit the child and didn’t want to be blamed for it.

Police claim Slaughter’s blood alcohol content measured 0.199 on Monday.

Slaughter remains in custody at St. Charles County Jail on a $500,000 bond. Her next court appearance in the case is set for Tuesday.