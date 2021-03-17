St. Charles County officer hailed as hero after saving elderly couple from burning home

HARVESTER TOWNSHIP, Mo. – “You just never know what’s going to happen in this job,” St. Charles County Officer Scott Ronald said.

Ronald has been an officer for 11 years. He was a state trooper before moving to his role as a St. Charles County officer two years ago.

On Monday afternoon, he was dispatched to a home in the 3600 block of Opal and had to do something he had never done before.

“I was literally a block away and it was just one of those calls where you’re preparing yourself mentally, immediately,” he said.

The dispatcher had said two elderly and disabled people were stuck in a home and it was on fire. Officer Ronald was there in minutes.

“I was the first one on the scene and the whole front of the house was on fire,” he said.

When Ronald arrived, he said the resident’s granddaughter was outside the home and told him that her two elderly and disabled grandparents were inside.

“She’d been trying to call them nonstop and they won’t answer, and she knows that they’re inside, so at that moment I knew that there was only one thing that I could do,” he said.

Officer Ronald grabbed a sledgehammer out of his patrol car that he keeps just in case of extractions. He walked to the back of the home and knocked down a door that was next to the garage, which is where the fire had started.

“Everything inside was covered in smoke. There were flames everywhere inside,” he said. “I found an elderly female lying on a bed, she couldn’t walk, she couldn’t move, she had no idea why I was in there, and I also found an elderly male in the back room, I carried her and I also guided her through.”

Ronald battled through the smoke and brought the woman to safety. Another officer arrived on the scene and helped the elderly man get out of the home. No one was injured.

Ronald said it never crossed his mind to wait for firefighters and he knew he needed to act right away to save their lives.

“The thought that somebody’s grandparents or family member was in there that they might lose was the only thing I could think of,” he said. “Had I not been that close it could have gone a completely different way.”

After the couple was brought to safety, firefighters from Cottleville Fire Protection District arrived at the scene and put out the blaze. Crews from Central Count Fire & Rescue, St. Charles Fire Department, and St. Charles County Ambulance District were all at the scene.

“I’m no hero. I just did what everyone would want to do,” Ronald said. “I’m thankful I was there and I could have that outcome for a family because that’s why you get into this job, is to help people.”

Cottleville Fire Protection District took to Facebook Tuesday and thanked Officer Ronald.

“To Officer Ronald, Officer Wilson, and all those that responded to this fire, THANK YOU for your dedication to our community,” Cottleville Fire Protection District wrote.