St. Charles County officer replaces mailbox destroyed by fireworks

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – An image of an officer helping a man fix his mailbox is going viral. St. Charles County Police say that someone used fireworks to blow up an elderly couple’s mailbox.

The husband and wife waited in the rain to see their postal carrier. They were waiting for their medication to come in the mail and had no way to repair the mailbox.

St. Charles County Officer Cpl. Birdsong heard the couple’s story after investigating the vandalism. He went to the hardware store to buy them a new mailbox and installed it.

“In this world with so much anger…goodwill is a choice. He not only took care of us, but we won a friend,” was the thank you note police say the couple sent.