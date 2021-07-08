St. Charles County officers recognized for helping to save kids from fire

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – Several police officers are being recognized for their work to help save two children from a townhouse fire. The St. Charles County Police Department says that Officers Rujawitz, Hairston, O’Brien, Santoni, and Maxwell assisted fire and EMS crews just after midnight on the morning of June 26. The rescue happened while many neighbors were sleeping.

Smoke filled the apartment in the 900 block of Parkcrest Drive on June 26. A caller told firefighters that he and another child were trapped on the second floor. They could not leave because of the heavy smoke.

Firefighters, police, and EMS arrived on the scene. They found heavy smoke coming from the first floor.

Ladders were extended to the second story of the townhome and both children were rescued from a bedroom window within two minutes of first responders arriving on the scene.

The next crew arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. It appears to have come from a trash can located in a downstairs bathroom. The fire did not burn the building very much but the smoke did significant damage.

The children, 8, and 14-years-old, were taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment. They were home alone at the time of the fire.

Firefighters want to remind everyone that working smoke detectors, knowing how to call 911, and an escape plan are essential for emergencies like this. Children and adults should all know who to call during a fire because it saved the lives of these children.