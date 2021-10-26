St. Charles County Parents Assoc. sues county over school quarantine rules

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A lawsuit has been filed over school quarantine rules in St. Charles County. The St. Charles County Parents Association announced it filed the suit against the county health department at last night’s council meeting.

The crowd cheered when the president of the association made the announcement.

“You are done harming our children with your quarantines, this community is not going to take it anymore. We the parents say enough,” said the group’s president.

State Sen. Bob Onder, representing St. Charles County, tweeted this morning that the county had more than 35,000 student contact quarantines resulting in 350,000 missed school days. He also said fewer than 1% of the students even tested positive.

Onder also said the St. Charles County Health Department and County Executive Steve Ehlmann refuse to fix the problem, so these courageous parents have had enough and took action.

The St. Charles County Parents Association website says “the parents of the county have trusted our schools to protect our children, but they failed us. It’s time to have a voice in our children’s education. We will no longer sit on the sidelines.”

Last month, St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlman said health officials and school districts will have more discretion in setting contact tracing and quarantine guidelines. The council tabled a resolution that quarantine orders be eliminated for schools. The resolution is non-binding.

The St. Charles County Council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution opposing any federal COVID vaccine mandates.

However, earlier this month, Fort Zumwalt School Board unanimously voted on a modified quarantine policy.

The policy states that those to wear masks when exposed to COVID positive individuals during a school day. Those who are exposed can attend school long as they are symptom-free for 14 days, or seven days if that person gets a negative test after the fifth day of exposure.

In Jefferson County, the Missouri Attorney General is fighting against quarantine rules for students there. The attorney general said the county health department is attempting to unlawfully impost a quarantine on students and parents.