St. Charles County parents rally in support of mask mandates

ST. CHARLES, Mo. – The debate over whether to require mask-wearing inside schools has led to a rally outside the St. Charles County Health Department headquarters.

More than 20 parents from various districts are in the demonstration.

This group is called the St. Charles County Parents in Support of Masks. They are calling on the county health department director to be more firm in recommending mask mandates to school districts as part of their COVID protocols.

The department says it is following the state guideline that leaves the decision on mask mandates to the local school board.

These parents believe public health decisions should not be made by districts and school board members, but by medical professionals.

The St. Charles Public School District said it will have a mask mandate.

The Francis Howell School District says masks will be required for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. But masks will be optional for students in seventh through 12th grades.