A FLOCK camera in Lake St. Louis recorded a stolen vehicle from Nevada that had a gun in it that was used in the crime. The St. Charles County Police Department spotted the vehicle near Bent Oak Apartments in Lake St. Louis and attempted a traffic stop.

During the encounter, the suspect rammed an O’Fallon Police car, starting a car chase. O’Fallon officers, aided by spike strips, brought the vehicle to a stop.

A passenger and a two-year-old child safely exited the vehicle, guided to safety by officers. With support from Lake St. Louis Police, the suspect was apprehended after a foot chase. Law enforcement recovered a stolen firearm from Nevada.

Following the incident, the suspect was taken to Progress West Hospital for an evaluation. The suspect then attempted to escape custody; they fled the hospital. O’Fallon officers and personnel from surrounding agencies collaborated, utilizing a K9 tracking team to recapture the suspect. Fortunately, no officers were injured in the process.