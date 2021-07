ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teen. Briana R. Barrios, 14, was last seen Tuesday, July 6, in the 2800 block of Quenley Street. Her clothing description is unknown.

Barrios is described as a white female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’6″ tall and weighs around 130 lbs.

Anyone with information about her location is asked to call 636-949-3002 or dial 911.