St. Charles County police officer fixes elderly couple’s mailbox destroyed by vandals

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The morning of July 2, Alicia Heras found that her mailbox had been blown up. She was immediately concerned because she was expecting her heart medication in that mail that day.

Heras waited on the front porch for the mailwoman. When she spotted her, the two waved through the rain to try and communicate. Heras said she signaled something and then drove away. Heras thought the mailperson was going to turn around, so she grabbed her umbrella and walked to the end of the driveway.

Heras stood at the end of her driveway for over 90 minutes waiting for the mail truck to return.

Heras and her husband called the St. Charles County Police Department to report the damage.

“The patrol car came in. It was a gentleman who got out of the car and he just came and hugged me. No words; he just said, ‘I’ll take care of it,’” she said.

Cpl. Shawn Birdsong went to the hardware store, bought the Heras’ a new mailbox and came over the next morning to install it.

Birdsong also traced down the mailwoman for Heras’ medication. She said the mailwoman was trying to signal to her that she didn’t have any mail that day.

Heras said she’s forever grateful for the Cpl. Birdsong’s kindness and said she is even thankful for the people who vandalized her mailbox because it brought her new friendship.