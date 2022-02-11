St. Charles County police officers help struggling mother of two

Black and white image of a close up of man’s and woman’s hand helping.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Two St. Charles County police officers recently helped a struggling mother and her two children.

Last Sunday, officers Schweppe and Rowe checked on the well-being of a young woman who was asking passersby for money with her two children, according to a St. Charles County Police Department Facebook post.

The officers arrived in the area of Bryan and Feise Roads and learned that the mother did not have a reliable support system. She needed help covering food and gas expenses until her first paycheck from her new job.

Using their own money, Schweppe and Rowe bought the family food, filled the mother’s gas tank, and gave money to help cover other essentials, according to the Facebook post.

The officers also pointed the mother to helpful resources and organizations, including Community Council and Saint Louis Crisis Nursery.