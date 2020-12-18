St. Charles County police say they’ve zeroed in on suspected porch pirates

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County police are seeking charges against two people who tried a new twist on a crime that’s plaguing neighborhoods everywhere, especially during the holidays.

Local porch pirates tried a new angle this time out but technology and citizens helped police catch them.

Video shows the female suspect in question.

She and a male accomplice were actually employed as package delivery people. But St. Charles County police discovered they were doing more than their job.

“They were dropping off packages that they had delivered and as they would see packages on other porches, they were going up and stealing them,” St. Charles County Police Chief Kurt Frisz said

That’s right – they were delivering packages at one house and stealing from another.

Neighbors said it happened at least twice in the Leighton Hollow subdivision. One man said he was robbed by porch pirates a few months ago.

“You feel violated,” said Jim Barilla was the victim. “It’s a horrible feeling. You kind of wonder what’s going on with humanity.”

Doorbell camera video helped police and so did people who saw it.

“People were noticing the woman was wearing some high school mascot logo,” said Conrad Capellen, who lives in the area. “The next thing you know, they found it. Illinois, I believe, so they started shooting things around.”

The chief credits the security video and the tremendous response from citizens.

“We got a lot of leads, we followed the leads, and it took us right to it,” Frisz said. “It was a pretty short case once we zeroed in on it.”

Police said they know who both Illinois suspects are. Detectives are seeking charges.