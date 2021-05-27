St. Charles County Police search for runaway 16-year-old girl

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A runaway juvenile advisory has been issued by the St. Charles County Police for a 16-year-old girl.
Faith M. Hunter was last seen on Monday, May 24 at a residence on Park Charles Boulevard South.
It is unknown what she was wearing at the time. Police said she has noticeable scars on her left leg and right foot. She also has an orthopedic brace on her right leg.
Police said she may be traveling with a male acquaintance.
Anyone with information on Hunter’s whereabouts is asked to call 636-949-3002 or call 911.