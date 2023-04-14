ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Charles County Police Department will soon hold its annual unclaimed property auction.

A variety of items will be up for auction on May 6 at the St. Charles County police station.

The auctions will be held in the back lot of the police station near the garages. Registration begins at 8 a.m. for viewers and potential bidders. Auctions begin at 9 a.m.

According to St. Charles County police, the following kinds of items will be up for auction:

Power tools

Computers

Electronics

Cameras

Jewelry

Sporting goods equipment

Clothing

Bicycles

Police say all sales are final and items are sold “as is.” Bidders can only pay in cash. Registration for the auction is free. For more information, click here. Check the slideshow to see some of the potential items up for auction.