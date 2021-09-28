St. Charles County Powerball player wins $50,000

ST. PETERS, Mo. – A St. Charles County man had to check his ticket a few times after discovering it matched four of the five white-ball numbers drawn and the Powerball in the September 15th drawing. He is planning to use the $50,000 in winnings to spend Thanksgiving with family members living on the West Coast.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Circle K on Mexico Road. He decided to buy a Quick Pick ticket for that night’s drawing. There are new features in the game. This is the 36th Missouri Lottery player in 2021 to win a $50,000 base prize this way.

The Powerball jackpot once again went unclaimed after Monday night’s winning numbers. That means the jackpot will keep growing until the next drawing on Wednesday. The new jackpot currently totals $570 million, with a cash option of $410.1 million.

The chances of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.