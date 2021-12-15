St. Charles County purchases land for new park

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – St. Charles County is getting a new 199-acre park near Wentzville. The county purchased the land that will bring the 21st park to St. Charles County.

“Wentzville is a growing, rapidly changing area,” says St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann in a statement, “and this beautiful park property gives us an opportunity to maintain green space for the future.”

There are already 17 parks open to the public in St. Charles County and four in reserve. More information on plans for this park will be released in the future.