St. Charles County ready to vaccinate teachers as dose arrives

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – School teachers in St. Charles County are about to move to the front of the line as thousands of doses of the new single-shot Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) vaccine arrived in the St. Louis area.

St. Charles County’s Public Health Department received 500 doses. St. Louis County got 2,000. Franklin County also received doses.

The City of St. Louis is expecting to get doses “very soon”.

Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which require two shots 3 to 4 weeks apart, the Janssen vaccine is “one and done”: a single shot with no second “booster” required.

St. Charles County has also just become the first in the area to announce “Tier 3” vaccinations which include the county’s close to 12,000 teachers and staff at public and private schools.

They may start getting their shots within two weeks.

“That is a huge game-changer,” Demetri Cianci Chapman, the St. Charles County Public Health Director, said. “This vaccine is much easier to store. It’s easier to transport. It’s easier to administer because it is a single dose. It is half the manpower that we would use to administer (Pfizer or Moderna).”

“It’s getting to the point where (the pandemic is) starting to wear thin,” Dr. Bernard Dubray, Supt. of Ft. Zumwalt Schools, said. “People need this light at the end of the tunnel to kind of be rejuvenated, to make it the rest of the way.”

Five county high schools have already been selected as vaccination sites.

Missouri Governor Mike Parson said Missouri is getting 50,000 doses of the Janssen vaccine this week.

He revealed the following allotment: 5,000 will go to sites in the St. Louis and Kansas City areas; 10,000 will go to regional mass vaccination events; 35,000 will go to communities that did not get Moderna or Pfizer doses this week.