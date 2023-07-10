ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County residents are upset about a new subdivision proposal, and they let their lawmakers know their concerns at a meeting Monday.

The new proposal is for 452 homes on 298 acres of land. The proposed area for the development is along Highway DD between Schwede Road and Wild Turkey.

A big concern neighbors have been the increase in traffic along the busy highway, the increase in students in schools, and the overall increase in people.

“Quarter-acre home sites at minimum. That is the happy medium. None of our group has their heads in the sand that this isn’t going to develop,” said Shawn Mann. “It will be developed. The question is, does the county follow the 2030 master plan as set out.”

The developer’s attorney, Brad Goss, spoke before the council, saying the master plan is guidelines for the council and not something they must follow. He said the new changes meet the guidelines for the development.

“The master plan calls for less than one unit per acre. So 87 percent of tall tree is in the one to three units per acre category under the master plan,” Goss said. “Thirteen percent in is the very low density of less than one unit per acre.”

To watch Monday’s county council meeting, click here.