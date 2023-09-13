ST. CHARLES COUNTY – A lucky scratchers player wins the top prize in the “$100,000 Taxes Paid” scratchers game. The winning ticket was bought at a St. Peter’s QuikTrip gas station on North Main Street. The money was later claimed at the Missouri Lottery’s regional office in St. Louis.

The game consists of purchasing a $5 game that offers more than $12 million in total prizes. If you win the top prize of $100,000, don’t worry about the taxes; they’re paid. To date, one additional $100,000 tax-paid prize remains unclaimed in the game.